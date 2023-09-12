Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $8.04. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 30,170 shares.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

