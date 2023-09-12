Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,415 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $30,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

