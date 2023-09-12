Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RENT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.95 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock worth $559,876. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 453,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

