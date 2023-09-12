Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $848.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,259,722 shares of company stock worth $9,773,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 2,122,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,375,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $9,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

