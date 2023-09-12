Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.47 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,472,359 shares traded.

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 2.22.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates bars under the Revolution and the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

