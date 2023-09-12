ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 12.4 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.44. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 350.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 262,708 shares of company stock worth $185,224 and sold 58,162 shares worth $37,840. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

