RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to Neutral at Melius

Melius lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.38.

RTX Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $76.91 on Monday. RTX has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

