Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
RBCN opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
