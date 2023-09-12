RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms Sells 2,950 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $88,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bakker Juliet Tammenoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $601,006.70.

On Friday, August 25th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $474,084.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 18,484 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $555,629.04.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.71. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 48.72% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RxSight by 205.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RxSight by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About RxSight



RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

