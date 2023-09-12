Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Purchases £99,345.20 in Stock

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) insider Ian Krieger bought 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,345.20 ($124,321.36).

Ian Krieger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Ian Krieger acquired 12,260 shares of Safestore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £102,003.20 ($127,647.60).

Safestore Stock Down 0.1 %

SAFE opened at GBX 805 ($10.07) on Tuesday. Safestore Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,093 ($13.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 858.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 914.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

About Safestore

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,290.08%.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

