Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,902,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50.

On Thursday, August 31st, Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

