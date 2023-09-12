Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

