SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.22.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $215.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $334.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

