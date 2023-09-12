Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

