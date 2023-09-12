Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.60. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

