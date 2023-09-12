Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Blue Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

