Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) CEO Edward L. Doheny II Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

