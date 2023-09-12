Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of SEE opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

