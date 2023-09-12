SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given New $8.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCWX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 553,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,516.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,093 shares of company stock worth $90,311. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

