SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get SFL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFL

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. SFL’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

Institutional Trading of SFL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

(Get Free Report

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.