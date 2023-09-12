Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Insider Aimee Williams-Ramey Sells 11,630 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.15.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
