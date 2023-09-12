Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up 4.6% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Skyline Champion worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

