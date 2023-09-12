SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -45.39%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,562,000 after purchasing an additional 403,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 221,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

