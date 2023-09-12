Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $642.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 642 ($8.03) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.36), with a volume of 103551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.38).

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,090.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 690.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 748.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smart Metering Systems

In related news, insider Tim Mortlock acquired 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($62,558.63). Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

