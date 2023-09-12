Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150,816 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.