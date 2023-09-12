S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lowered by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 7.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $389.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

