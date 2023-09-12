SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $471.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

