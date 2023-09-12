Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 19th. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $979.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

