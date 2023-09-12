Stuart Lorimer Acquires 30 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($185.83).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.2 %

LON BAG opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 500.32. The company has a market capitalization of £546.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 565.60 ($7.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

