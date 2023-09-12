Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $120.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

