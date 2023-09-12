Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,380 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $31,868.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 135,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,473.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SG opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

