Sylvia Kerrigan Purchases 10,833 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Kerrigan purchased 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £9,316.38 ($11,658.59).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 86.65 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.25. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 82.05 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.73).

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,728.40%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

