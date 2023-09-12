Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

