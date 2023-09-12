Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Acquires 133 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($188.07).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 706.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 94 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.93) to GBX 141 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.33 ($1.52).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

