Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Acquires 133 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($188.07).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 706.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.76.
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on TW
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.