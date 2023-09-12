Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

