The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

