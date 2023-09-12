The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,028.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,028.50 ($12.87) and last traded at GBX 1,022.50 ($12.80), with a volume of 1377637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($12.76).

SGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.01) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.26) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.14) to GBX 850 ($10.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 860.83 ($10.77).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 944.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 859.57. The company has a market cap of £10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

