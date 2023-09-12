The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Cut by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.0% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

SHW opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.