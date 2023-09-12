TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

