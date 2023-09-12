Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Northland Securities

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $81.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

