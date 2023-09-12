TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

TRTX opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 110.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 750,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.