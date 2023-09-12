Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 15,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,961,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,579,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $235,550.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $122,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

