Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $235,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,987,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,026,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $93,900.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $122,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Travelzoo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.