Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tremor International and GTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67 GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Tremor International presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 124.38%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than GTN.

This table compares Tremor International and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -5.80% 2.70% 1.60% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and GTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $334.53 million 0.77 $22.74 million ($0.14) -25.79 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

Summary

Tremor International beats GTN on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

