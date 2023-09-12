TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $112.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $54,701.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,432,735 shares of company stock valued at $367,189,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $105,758,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after buying an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

