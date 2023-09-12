Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 556,174 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 0.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,664 shares of company stock worth $14,455,888 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.