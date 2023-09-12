UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,198 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.67% of UDR worth $90,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
UDR Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
