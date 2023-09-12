UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE UGI opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

