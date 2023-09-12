United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USM

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 0.49. United States Cellular has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $46.86.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 380,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.