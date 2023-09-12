USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USAC opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.67 and a beta of 1.52.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

